Adogwu Of Asaba:Favour’s Twin Sister Breaks Silence On Her Death

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LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-According to a report by The Cable on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Faith Agbro, the twin sister of late nursing student Favour Agbro, has spoken publicly for the first time about the heartbreaking loss of her sister, describing the emotional pain of losing someone she considered her closest friend while insisting that the circumstances surrounding her death should never be dismissed as social media content.

Favour, a 20-year-old nursing student, died after consuming insecticide following allegations that she had been sexually assaulted by Asaba-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba. Before her death, she recorded a video in which she accused the influencer of raping her, an allegation that has since sparked nationwide outrage and prompted a police investigation. Authorities later confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who remains under investigation.

Speaking during an emotional interview with BBC Pidgin, Faith recalled the special bond she shared with her twin sister despite attending different schools.

According to her, Favour was not only her sibling but also her closest confidante and strongest supporter.

“I miss so many things about my sister,” Faith said. “I miss how we used to argue and fight, how we went out together, how she always made sure I was okay, and how she planned our birthdays. She was always the one in charge of making our birthdays special because I don’t really enjoy planning things or going out.”

She explained that although they lived apart due to their academic commitments, they remained extremely close through regular conversations.

Faith described Favour as someone who constantly defended and encouraged her, adding that she always had someone to rely on because of her sister’s unwavering support.

“Even when I don’t have friends, she is my friend. She is the person I could always depend on,” she said.

Faith disclosed that she never got the opportunity to meet Favour physically after she returned from Asaba because she was away at school. However, she noticed significant emotional changes whenever they spoke on the telephone.

She said her sister no longer sounded like herself and appeared emotionally distressed, although she did not fully understand what had happened at the time.

Reflecting on the painful experience, Faith said her sister’s death has taught her an important life lesson about speaking up in difficult situations.

“I’ve learned that I should never keep quiet. No matter what happens, I should always speak out. I’m naturally a quiet person, but my sister taught me to stand up for myself and never allow anyone to intimidate me,” she said.

Faith also revealed that Favour informed her she would be travelling to Asaba before the incident. Curious about the trip, she asked who her sister intended to meet and why she was travelling.

However, Favour chose not to disclose either the identity of the person she was visiting or the reason for the journey.

Addressing widespread speculation circulating on social media, Faith firmly dismissed claims that the entire incident was fabricated to generate online attention or content.

She stressed that the allegations were genuine and that the family had been pursuing justice long before the case attracted public attention.

“This is not content. It is not fake. It is real,” she said.

According to Faith, the matter dates back to June 2026 and only became public later because the family initially filed a petition with the Delta State Commissioner of Police. She explained that delays in processing the petition contributed to the case becoming widely known weeks after the alleged incident.

The tragic case has continued to attract national attention, with calls from human rights advocates and members of the public for a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased. Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba, over the allegations, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding Favour Agbro’s death are ongoing.

Cable News

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