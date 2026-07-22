Delta Online Publishers  Celebrates Vice Chairman, Elder Chukwudi Abiandu, @ 70

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) heartily congratulates its Vice Chairman, Elder Chukwudi Abiandu, on the joyous occasion of his 70th birthday, celebrating a remarkable life dedicated to journalism, public communication, and nation-building.

As a veteran journalist with over three decades of distinguished professional experience, media and public relations consultant, and Publisher of Banneronlinenews, Elder Abiandu has remained a shining example of excellence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to ethical journalism.

The Forum in a statement disclosed that throughout his illustrious career, Elder Abiandu has earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, public institutions, and the wider society through his balanced reporting, insightful analysis, and dedication to promoting truth, justice, and responsible media practice.

The Group said his invaluable contributions to the growth of online journalism in Delta State and Nigeria, coupled with his mentorship of younger media professionals, have left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire the next generation of journalists.

“As Vice Chairman of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, Elder Abiandu has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership, wisdom, and selfless service. His wealth of experience, calm disposition, and commitment to the ideals of professionalism have greatly strengthened the Forum and contributed to its unity, credibility, and growing influence within the media landscape. His counsel and guidance have remained invaluable in advancing DOPF’s vision of promoting responsible digital journalism and defending the integrity of the profession.

“On this milestone birthday, the entire membership of the Delta Online Publishers Forum celebrates an accomplished media icon, a respected public relations strategist, and an elder statesman whose life exemplifies dedication, humility, and service to humanity. We join your family, friends, associates, and numerous admirers in thanking God for preserving you in good health, abundant grace, and strength over the years.

“As you mark your 70th birthday, we pray that Almighty God grants you many more years of sound health, divine protection, renewed strength, and greater accomplishments. May your wisdom continue to illuminate the path for the media profession, and may your contributions to journalism and national development remain impactful for generations to come. Happy Birthday, Elder Chukwudi Abiandu,” the statement read.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn