12 Convicted For Spraying Naira In A Party At Warri

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LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has sentenced 12 individuals to various jail terms for tampering with the naira note by spraying same while dancing at a party.

The convicts were put before the court by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for offences bordering on abuse and mutilation of the naira, an offence contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.

The convicts are Abimbola Dolapo, Ufuoma Okotie, Samuel Kingsley, Rasaki Ayomide, Ekpmamuku Oghenekewvwe and Abraham Eriata. Others are Favour Onowighose, Karaki Emmanuel Ejioghene, Simeon Sabastine , Valetine Chikeze, Omoyibo Destiny Prince and Akenuwa Clinton Osamudiamen.

The convicts were said to have tampered with the naira note by spraying same while dancing at a party, an offence contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.

The charge against Akenuwa Clinton Osamudiamen reads: “That you Akenuwa Clinton Osamudiamen (m) on or about January 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing at a birthday party tampered with the sum of N20,000,00 (twenty thousand Naira) in N200 (two hundred naira) denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act,2007 and punishable under Section 21(1) of the same Act.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges when read to them , prompting the prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo, to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy and that the defendants have become remorseful for their action.

Justice Nganjiwa convicted and sentenced Abimbola Dolapo, Ufuoma Okotie, Samuel Kingsley, Rasaki Ayomide, Ekpmamuku Oghenekewvwe, Abraham Eriata, Favour Onowighose, Karaki Emmanuel Ejioghene, Simeon Sabastine , Valetine Chikeze and Omoyibo Destiny Prince to six months imprisonment or a fine of N150,000 each while Atenuwa Clinton Osamudiamen bagged six months imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.

All the convicts undertook in writing to be of good conduct going forward.

Also on Friday, July 17, 2026, Justice Nganjiwa ordered the forfeiture of seven luxury cars to the Federal Government. The cars were recovered by the Commission as proceeds of crimes from convicted internet fraudsters. The forfeited cars are Mercedes Benz GLK with registration number (LSD 412 KJ), Lexus RX 330 (WWR 640NG), Mercedes Benz ML (TAB 211 Dz), Lexu ES 350 (KUJ 125 DB), Mercedez Benz GLKC BDG 668JT), Mercedes Benz GLC (KSF 8867 KM) and Mercedes Benz GLK (KSF 871KM).

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