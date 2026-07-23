Oborevwori Orders Immediate Repair Of Failed Mosogar-Oghara Stretch Of Warri-Benin Highway

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LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has ordered an immediate intervention on the failed Mosogar-Oghara section of the Warri-Benin Highway, moving to ease the suffering of thousands of motorists and commuters plying one of Nigeria’s busiest federal highways.

The directive followed widespread complaints by road users on social and conventional media over the deplorable condition of the strategic highway, which has in recent months become a major source of gridlock, extended travel time and safety concerns.

Announcing the governor’s approval on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, said the emergency intervention reflected Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges that directly impact the lives and livelihoods of the people.

Although the Warri-Benin Highway is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, Izeze said the governor considered it imperative to intervene in view of the enormous hardship being experienced by commuters and the strategic importance of the route to economic activities across the South-South region.

According to him, the governor directed that immediate remedial work be carried out to restore traffic flow and improve safety while awaiting a comprehensive reconstruction of the highway by the appropriate federal authorities.

He disclosed that Obakpor Engineering Construction Company had already mobilised to the site with construction materials, including stones and sand, signaling the commencement of the emergency rehabilitation.

The commissioner expressed confidence that the intervention would significantly reduce the suffering of motorists and improve vehicular movement along the affected section.

Izeze noted that the governor’s decision further highlights the spirit of cooperation between the Delta State and Federal Governments in delivering infrastructure that improves the welfare of citizens, describing the intervention as a practical demonstration of the shared development objectives embodied in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

“It further re-emphasises the mutual inclusivity of the BAT/SHERIFF vision for our people as captured by the Renewed Hope/M.O.R.E. Agenda of these national and sub-national visionaries respectively,” he said.

The Warri-Benin Highway serves as a major gateway linking the South-South with other parts of the country and is heavily used by commuters, commercial transport operators and haulage vehicles conveying petroleum products, agricultural produce and other goods.

The failed Mosogar-Oghara axis has become one of the most challenging sections of the highway, with persistent deterioration resulting in frequent traffic bottlenecks, vehicle breakdowns and increased transportation costs.

The state government’s intervention is therefore expected to provide immediate relief to road users while reinforcing its commitment to responsive governance and the well-being of the people.

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