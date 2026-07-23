Okotete, New EXCO Assume Office As 10th President Of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide

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LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has officially inaugurated its 10th National Executive Council, with Dr. Doubra Collins Okotete sworn in as the new National President.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, marked the formal commencement of the new administration, which is set to provide purposeful leadership and advance the interests of Ijaw youths across the globe.

President Okotete, alongside members of the 10th National Executive Council, promised to promote unity among Ijaw youths, champion youth empowerment, encourage sustainable development, and protect the collective interests of the Ijaw Nation.

The event attracted top government officials, federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, captains of industry, youth leaders, and other distinguished stakeholders from across the Niger Delta, underscoring the importance of the leadership transition within the foremost socio-cultural youth organization of the Ijaw people.

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