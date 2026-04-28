Delta APC Unity Shaky As  ‘Older Party  Members’ Protest  Over Rights Violations

Share This





















By Our Reporter

LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The crisis in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) worsened on Monday with the older members threatening “political consequences” against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa should they be robbed of their rights ahead of the 2027 election.

The older members under the aegis of the ‘Delta State APC Coalition for Equity’ said they would resist any plan by the members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who came in and want to chase them away by excluding them from the primaries.

The Convener of the Coalition, Alex Ikpeazu issued the threat in an interview with journalists after a meeting he hosted in his Ute-Ogbeje country-home, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said, “I convened this meeting to address the grievances of the Legacy APC who have been marginalised by the coming in of the Governor and his team. Never in history has it happened that somebody will come to your house and take over your place. We are using this medium call on the Governor to implement the guidelines and decisions given by the President to harmonise the party on the 60/40 per cent basis because what he’s doing right now is to exclude us completely from the structure and the primaries.

“There will be political consequences. If they think that they are going to rob us of our rights and get away with it and we should come and clap for them and support them, they are making a very huge mistake.

“The 2027 election is going to be an election like no other one. We state unequivocally that we have the block to make things happen in this state. That is why we are gathered here with very respected party leaders. They were calling us Boko Haram when we were piloting the affairs of the APC. The PDP people came in and want to chase us away. Is this fair? No! That is why we are here.”

A resolution signed by Ikpeazu, Ambassador Felix Datuowei (Delta South, Chairman), Bishop Michael Oruefe (Delta Central, Deputy Chairman), and Ken-Chad Rafua (Delta North, Secretary-General), issued an eight-point demands that would guarantee peace.

The communique reads, “That the 60/40% sharing agreement between the legacy APC group (60%) and the new entrants

from PDP (40%) led by HE Sheriff Oborevwori as directed by the President and Leader of the party, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu-GCFR, must be transparently implemented now through the recognized and acceptable leadership structure at the various Local Government Areas where

Leaders of the legacy group would decide on the persons to fill up the 60% positions allotted to it, as it is an aberration for the new entrants from PDP to fill up the positions allotted to the Legacy Group.

“That the position of the State APC Party chairman should be occupied by a candidate from the Legacy Group who duly purchased nomination forms as prescribed by the National Leadership of our great party.

“That the statement of the National Secretary of APC on National Television that all court cases have been resolved, is completely inaccurate and we hereby make it abundantly clear that there are still cases pending in courts, some of which are those of the Delta State APC party chairmanship

position instituted by some foundational members who were excluded from participation.

“That virtually all the WARD party Chairmen across Delta State are from the PDP stock. For example, all the 14 Wards in Ika North East LGA have PDP defectors as chairmen through

impunity and imposition.

“That this coalition will use its formidable block to support only credible and responsible

candidates for the primary and general elections and will not accept any form of imposition, noting that any attempt to undermine or sideline members of the Legacy Group in the party primaries will result in unhealthy electoral consequences.

“That this coalition supports fully and unconditionally, the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (who graciously approved the 60/40% sharing formula), as President of our great country, Nigeria, to enable him complete the amazing reforms he has started.

That we are calling on the National Leadership of our party and the Governor of Delta State to implement the 60/40% sharing formula now, so that we will go into the party primaries and general elections as one formidable political party devoid of avoidable acrimonies.

“That we are calling on all legacy members of the APC who feel neglected, abandoned and cheated after building a formidable APC party from scratch, to remain steadfast and support this

coalition so that our labour shall not be in vain. Join the coalition WhatsApp platform in your senatorial district today for further information and action.”

DailyReviewOnline

For media advert placement, events coverage, p=media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn