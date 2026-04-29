Delta: Lady Recounts How Effurun Killer ASP Assaults, Extorts Her, Amid Extrajudicial Killing Allegation

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LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fresh allegations of police brutality have surfaced against Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Nuhu whose arrest over the alleged extrajudicial killing of a young man identified as Oghenemine in Delta State has already sparked outrage.

A woman identified as Ozima Paris Ekeh, has now publicly accused the officer and his team of assault, harassment, sexual intimidation and extortion, adding to growing concerns about a pattern of abuse linked to the same unit.

In a detailed account shared on social media, Ekeh described a disturbing encounter she said occurred in 2023 when she was intercepted while riding on a commercial motorcycle.

According to her, ASP Nuhu and members of his squad stopped the bike amid traffic, ordered both her and the rider to dismount, and immediately subjected them to aggression.

She alleged that the officer singled her out, striking her multiple times with his gun without provocation.

“He hit me and dragged the bike man down. He asked me to enter their shuttle bus,” she recounted.

Ekeh further claimed that as she approached the vehicle, the officer continued the assault while making inappropriate comments about her body.

She alleged that he mocked her and physically violated her, describing the conduct as humiliating and dehumanising.

Inside the police vehicle, the situation reportedly escalated. Ekeh said she was threatened with death and warned that nothing would happen if the officers decided to kill her. The threats, she said, left her terrified and convinced that her life was in immediate danger.

“I thought they might kill me or even rape me,” she stated, alleging that one of the men in the vehicle warned her to cooperate if she had money, suggesting she could be sexually assaulted if she refused.

According to her, the officers demanded ?50,000, insisting she must pay or face further consequences. When she initially questioned the basis of the demand, she said she was threatened with being taken to a police station where she would be “dealt with.”

Ekeh said she eventually agreed to pay under duress. She was reportedly escorted by one of the officers, dressed in mufti, to a nearby Point of Sale (POS) location where she withdrew the money and handed it over to them.

She added that despite complying with their demands, she was left traumatised by the experience, stating that she cried throughout the ordeal and later expressed hope that justice would catch up with the perpetrators.

Her account comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny on ASP Nuhu following his reported arrest over the killing of Oghenemine, an incident that has triggered public anger and renewed debate about police accountability in Nigeria.

While details surrounding the killing remain under investigation, Ekeh’s testimony is the latest in a series of claims suggesting a broader pattern of misconduct, including extortion, excessive use of force, and gender-based abuse by officers.

SaharaReporters

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