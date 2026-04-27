Oborevwori Congratulates Senator Joel-Onowakpo At 59

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LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, on the occasion of his 59th birth anniversary.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in which Oborevwori commended the lawmaker for his enduring contributions to the growth and development of Delta State.

According to the governor, Senator Joel-Onowakpo, a former Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Council and ex-Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, distinguished himself in public service through initiatives that significantly improved the state’s revenue generation and strengthened its financial base.

Oborevwori also applauded the senator’s performance at the National Assembly, particularly his role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, noting that his legislative efforts have continued to support democratic governance and national development.

He further described the senator’s performance in the National Assembly as commendable, praising his role in the passage of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko (Establishment) Act.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate my dear brother and Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, FCA, on the occasion of his 59th birth anniversary,” the governor said.

He added that the senator has remained committed to service, demonstrating diligence, focus and dedication to the welfare of the people.

He prayed for God’s guidance, protection and good health for the celebrant, wishing him many more years of impactful service to the country.

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