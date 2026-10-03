Delta Governor Mourns Death Of Adiotomre, Describes Him As Voice Of Wisdom

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LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has mourned the death of Chief Mike Adiotomre, a prominent elder statesman and political leader from Ovu-Inland in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, who died at the age of 88.

Oborevwori, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Adiotomre as an institution of knowledge, wisdom and experience whose contributions to public service, politics and peace-building left an enduring mark on Delta State.

According to the governor, Adiotomre was not only a father figure in politics in Ethiope East and Delta Central, but also “a school, a library and a compass” to those who sought wisdom and direction from him.

The governor said the late elder served the old Bendel State and Delta State meritoriously, including as Secretary of the defunct Bendel State Hospitals Management Board and in other strategic public positions.

He said Adiotomre distinguished himself through a commitment to public service and an uncommon ability to promote dialogue and understanding across political divides.

Oborevwori noted that the deceased remained a voice of calm in times of political tension, adding that his counsel was respected across party lines.

The governor recalled that Adiotomre’s reputation for moderation and reconciliation informed his inclusion in the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, where he was recognised as a “voice of wisdom and moderation.”

“His interventions always birthed understanding, unity and reconciliation, a testament to true heroism and statesmanship,” Oborevwori said.

The Governor commiserated with the Adiotomre family of Ovu-Inland, the people of Ethiope East and the entire Urhobo nation over the loss.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family and associates the strength to bear the loss.

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