Scholar Warns  Against  Extinction Of  Urhobo Language, Culture Over Lack Of Usage

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LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A scholar, Dr Okiotor Nyore, has warned that declining use of the Urhobo language and weakening cultural values are threatening the identity of the Urhobo people.

Nyore gave the warning on Thursday at the 2026 Ukoko R’Ighelle Festival organised by the Abuja branch of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Ighelle.

The festival, held on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day, was themed, “Igniting the Power of the Youth for a Stronger Urhobo Nation.”

Delivering the festival lecture, “The Urhobo Youth in the 21st Century: Challenges and Way Forward,” Nyore said being an Urhobo youth went beyond ancestry and required a commitment to the language, culture, traditions and values of the people.

“Being a true Urhobo youth goes beyond just being of Urhobo descent,” he said.

He expressed concern that many young people were distancing themselves from their identity, while parents were failing to introduce their children to the Urhobo language and culture early enough.

“We are many, but we don’t want to associate,” he said.

Nyore said even traditional values were being weakened, noting that the Urhobo greeting, “migwo,” was no longer sincerely used in some cases. He also condemned internet fraud, including what he described as “yahoo boys” and “runs girls,” as well as a “who school help?” mentality.

He identified economic hardship and a disconnect between generations as other challenges confronting the Urhobo nation.

According to him, unemployment and limited opportunities persist despite the community’s resources and talent, while wealth and individual success are not being translated into sustainable institutions for future generations.

He also criticised limited interaction between elders and youths in community decision-making and inadequate mentorship.

“It’s not uncommon to see Urhobo elders who are active within Urhobo circles but don’t have any of their children following in their footsteps. They come to meetings without their children,” he said.

Nyore cited the example of Chief Anthony Enahoro, who was 29 when he moved the 1956 motion for Nigeria’s self-government and independence in the Federal House of Representatives, to demonstrate the capacity of young people to shape society when given opportunities.

“Young people have always possessed the ability to shape destinies when given opportunities,” he said.

Nyore said the way forward begins with Eguono Urhobo, which he described as love for the Urhobo nation.

He urged young people to use social media, digital content, research, publications, music, film and the arts to tell the Urhobo story and promote its culture.

“If we do not tell our own stories, others will tell them for us,” he said.

On language, he referenced author Rita Mae Brown’s description of language as a roadmap of culture and Nelson Mandela’s observation that speaking to people in their own language reaches the heart.

Nyore noted that people often learn Yoruba or Igbo after spending relatively short periods in Yoruba- or Igbo-speaking communities because those languages are widely spoken in everyday life.

He said Urhobo communities needed to develop the same commitment to their language.

“If we jettison our very own language, how do we then speak to our hearts?” he asked.

He also called for collective economic empowerment, saying individual achievements among Urhobo people should be converted into institutions that promote entrepreneurship, vocational skills, innovation and professional excellence.

To bridge the generational gap, he proposed early cultural education, mentorship, youth participation in community leadership and greater involvement of young people in UPU and kingdom affairs.

“Our youths should not merely inherit our legacy; they should participate in building it,” he said.

Nyore further urged the Urhobo nation to embrace artificial intelligence and digital transformation through investment in education, technology, research, digital entrepreneurship and skills development.

“Modernization and cultural preservation are not mutually exclusive,” he said.

Earlier, the UPU Abuja branch youth leader, Oghenekevwe Bezi, said holding the festival on Independence Day was a reminder that national progress depended on young people willing to dream and work.

She described Urhobo youths as the nation’s reservoir of talent, intellect, resilience and energy, saying they were “not just the leaders of tomorrow” but “the driving force of today.”

Bezi urged youths to turn “passion into purpose” and set their “minds on fire with knowledge,” their “hearts on fire with unity” and their “hands on fire with productive work.”

The keynote address, written by Godfirst Oghenerioborue Wilfred, described the festival theme as a “strategic mandate,” urging youths to pursue opportunities in technology, modern agriculture, creative arts and commerce.

It also called for stronger unity among Urhobo communities, rejecting cultism and violent criminality and urging young people to participate in civic activities, development unions and policy advocacy.

The address asked elders to see youths “not as a threat to tradition, but as your greatest resource for preserving it,” and called for mentorship, youth inclusion in decision-making and support for young entrepreneurs.

“When elders and youth walk together, the wisdom of age guides the speed of youth, and our collective journey becomes unstoppable,” it stated.

The Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom, retired AVM Lucky Ochuko Ararile, who was the royal father of the occasion, also called for peace, unity, stability and development in Urhobo land.

“We must continue to sue for peace, engage our youths and harness their potentials in the development of Urhobo nation,” Ararile said.

The President of UPU Abuja branch, Olorogun Felix Edewor, represented by the association’s Secretary, Mr Israel Eseoghene, said the festival provided an avenue to showcase Urhobo culture, strengthen relationships and connect youths with elders.

The event attracted Urhobo indigenes from different walks of life, including President of the Urhobo Leadership Forum Abuja and former Executive Director of the Nigerian Television Authority, Peter Igho; Vice President of the forum, Dr Chris Agboghoroma; traditional rulers and community leaders.

Musical performances featured Olorogun Shuun Bebe, Ovie Odeh, Miki Praise, Omonade and Yprinz.

Leadership

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