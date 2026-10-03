Twenty Two Suspected Cultists Arraigned, Remanded In Delta State

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LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, in furtherance of its efforts to curb cultism and associated criminal activities across the State, has arraigned twenty-two (22) suspected cultists arrested in separate operations at Eku and Owhelogbo communities.

Fifteen (15) suspects earlier arrested at Eku Community and subsequently taken into custody by operatives of the Command Anti-Cult Unit (CACU), Sector 2, Ozoro, were arraigned before the Federal High Court, Warri, on 25th September 2026. Similarly, seven (7) suspects arrested at Owhelogbo Community by operatives of the Unit were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court. The suspects were charged with offences bordering on conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society, specifically the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, otherwise known as “Arobag.” The respective courts subsequently ordered their remand in correctional custody pending further proceedings.

Among those arraigned are Best Enarisa (45), Alex David (33), Precious Onokponu (30), Joel Odafe (19), Zino Oghene (33), Oghenero Gabriel (35), and Ofego Omaoke (25), alongside other suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale reiterated that the command will continue to pursue cultism cases beyond arrest through diligent investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

He warned persons involved in cult-related activities to desist. He urges parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to support the Police with credible and timely information capable of preventing cult-related activities and associated violence across the State.

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