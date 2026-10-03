Delta Police Nab Teenage Suspect Over Viral Video Of Underage Girl In Ughelli Hotel

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in a viral video showing a group of underage boys mocking a teenage girl over her menstrual period after she was allegedly sexually assaulted at a hotel around Ughelli, Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a video shared on his X handle on Friday while parading the suspect and speaking with the alleged victim.

According to Edafe, the suspects and the girl are all below 18 years of age.

The police spokesperson said one of the boys who allegedly recorded the video had been arrested, adding that the command was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Edafe said the viral video showed the boys mocking the girl after she had allegedly been sexually assaulted.

He said, “The video that went viral of some young underage boys in a hotel around Ughelli, and mocking another underage girl for coming to the hotel while on period, after violating her sexually. Well, one of the main suspects who recorded the video has been arrested. They are all under the ages of 18 years.”

During the interaction, the alleged victim told the police that she was 16 years old.

The police also questioned one of the suspects, who identified himself as 16-year-old Godstime, while another suspect identified as Goodluck also said he was 16.

The girl told the police that she knew the boys and had gone to the hotel with them, although she said she did not consider one of them her boyfriend.

When asked whether the boys knew she was menstruating before the alleged sexual encounter, the girl answered in the affirmative.

She also told the police that the video showing her being mocked was recorded after the alleged sexual encounter.

Edafe questioned the suspect about what happened inside the hotel room and how many of the boys had sexual contact with the girl.

The suspect said two of them had sex with her, while another boy, identified as Goodluck, also admitted having sexual intercourse with the girl twice.

When asked whether the girl had told them she was menstruating, the suspect said she had not.

The police spokesperson subsequently confronted the suspects over their actions, particularly given the girl’s age.

At another point during the interview, Edafe examined a mobile phone allegedly belonging to one of the 16-year-old suspects and questioned him about his activities.

The police spokesperson also asked the suspect about his family circumstances. The boy reportedly said he did not know the whereabouts of his father and that his mother had another child.

Edafe expressed concern about the circumstances involving both the girl and the suspects, arguing that their parents had failed them.

He said, “She is 16, he is 16. And as far as I’m concerned, their both parents have failed them. Their both parents have failed them. And it’s very, very sad.”

The police spokesperson also appealed to parents to take responsibility for the welfare and upbringing of their children.

“Please, if you know you don’t have what it takes to take care of a child, please don’t bring that child to this world. Please, you are creating problem, unnecessary problem for the society,” Edafe said.

He further said the arrested suspect would face legal consequences over the incident, although he acknowledged that the suspects are minors.

The command’s disclosure comes after the video generated reactions online over the treatment of the teenage girl and the conduct of the boys involved.

The identities of the minors were not disclosed by the police in the video.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual assault, including the full number of persons involved and the precise offences that may be established against each suspect, remain subject to police investigation and applicable juvenile justice procedures.

SaharaReporters

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn