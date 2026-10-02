Oborevwori Intervenes In Collapsed Section Of Easr-West Road, Urges Berger To Move In Immediately

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LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to immediately commence remedial works on the collapsed section of the East-West Road at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor disclosed the intervention on Thursday during the 66 Independence Anniversary celebration at the Cenotaph in Asaba.

Oborevwori said the collapse of the section of the major highway was caused by a natural disaster witnessed in the area a few days earlier.

“A few days ago, we also witnessed a natural disaster on the East-West Road. I have directed Julius Berger to immediately fix the collapsed portion of the road,” the governor said.

The governor’s directive has already translated into action as, at the time of filing this report, the construction company had mobilised to the site and commenced reconstruction works on the washed-out section of the highway.

The intervention is expected to restore normal traffic flow and ease the difficulties faced by motorists and commuters along the busy East-West Road corridor.

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