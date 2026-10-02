Oborevwori Congratulates Okolosi On Election, Swearing As Member Representing Udu Assembly 

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LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTOAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Hon. Ator Okolosi on his election and swearing-in as the Member representing Udu State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Oborevwori congratulated the lawmaker when he received him in company of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and some leaders from Udu Local Government Area at the Government House, Asaba on Tuesday.

The Governor thanked the people of Udu for their confidence in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the September 19 by-election, urging Okolosi to justify their trust through effective representation and quality service.

He charged the new lawmaker to remain committed to the ideals of the party and work diligently for the development and wellbeing of his constituents during the remaining period of the tenure.

Responding, Okolosi expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori, Speaker Guwor, party leaders and other stakeholders for their support and contributions to his successful election and swearing-in.

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