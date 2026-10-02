Commuters Stranded As Floods Submerge, Cut Off East West In Agbarho/Ughelli Axis

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LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The three days heavy downpour has caused severe flooding of parts of the Agbarho/Ughelli Road in Ughelli North Area Area of Delta State, cutting off parts of the road, particularly around the Agbarho Police Station, making the route difficult and the section nearly impossible to pass.

The rainfall, which lasted for three days, disrupted movement and left commuters stranded, as motorists struggle to navigate the affected stretch.

Meanwhile, commuters and residents in Ughelli have called on construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., to urgently maintain and improve alternative roads around Otovwodo, as worsening traffic congestion continues to disrupt movement and impose hardship on motorists, commercial transport operators and pedestrians.

Several vehicles heading to Ughelli from Effurun and Agbarho were forced to make detours, as the rising water led to the cutting off half of the road.

Commuters travelling between Agbarho and Ughelli were left stranded, while others sought alternative routes.

This reporter, who drove on the flooded lane, noted that the situation had created significant hardship for road users.

A commuter, Francis Sadhere, who spoke to Vanguard, observed: “We were stranded. The depth of the water was much, and the difficulty of getting through was not an easy one.”

Another road user, who simply gave his name as Tony, appealed to relevant authorities to urgently address the flooding and improve drainages along the affected section.

The flooding has also raised concerns about the condition of the road and the adequacy of its drainage system, particularly as further rainfall could worsen the situation.

When Vanguard visited the road, the cut off section of the remained impassable, though traffic had begun moving slowly on the flooded part.

Residents and commuters urged relevant authorities to take immediate steps to drain the affected areas and prevent a recurrence, warning that prolonged flooding could further disrupt transportation and economic activities along the busy route.

They appealed to the Delta State government, the Federal government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently intervene and repair the affected section.

Julius Berger urged to maintain alternative roads

Also, commuters and residents in Ughelli have called on Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. to urgently maintain and improve alternative roads around Otovwodo.

The appeal came amid growing frustration among road users, who say the increasing volume of traffic through the Otovwodo axis has turned what would ordinarily be routine journeys into lengthy and exhausting trips.

For many commuters, the problem is not simply the number of vehicles on the road, but the condition of the existing alternative routes, which residents say could help ease the pressure, if made accessible.

During peak periods, motorists are often caught-up in traffic, with journeys that would normally take a relatively short time stretching considerably longer.

Commercial drivers complain of increased constant damages to vehicles and fuel consumption, while passengers say the delays were affecting their work, businesses and other daily activities.

A commuter, Bernard Ewofurama, said the situation had become increasingly frustrating.

“The traffic is getting worse, especially during weekends.

“If the alternative roads are properly maintained, it will make vehicle movements easier and reduce the sufferings.”

Another resident, Choice Grandball, said: “We are not asking for anything extraordinary. If the deplorable points in the alternative roads are maintained and kept in good condition, motorists will not suffer that much.

“That will reduce the pressure and make movement easier for everyone.”

Mrs. Faith Iguruwe, who lamentation the terrible state of the road said:

“We commend the state government for awarding this project, however Julius Berger should be able to put the alternate roads in good bearing to ease the suffering of the people, otherwise that is negligence.

“On Saturday, we suffered so much that people trekking were held up in traffic. People spent more than two hours before they could get home, because the entering points of roads are destroyed. Please, Julius Berger should immediately come and fix them because the suffering is getting too much,” she added.

Residents said that maintaining the alternative roads, as the construction of the Otovwodo flyover was on-going, would provide an immediate relief.

They also called for improved drainages, clearing of roadside obstructions and regular monitoring of the alternative routes to prevent them from deteriorating, as it has made motorists reluctant to use them.

While commuters are urging Julius Berger to act, they also want the relevant government agencies and community stakeholders to work together on a sustainable traffic-management plan for the area.

They said periodic maintenance should not wait until the alternative roads become completely impassable.

Instead, routine grading, drainage maintenance, repairs and removal of obstructions should be undertaken to keep the routes functional.

Vanguard

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