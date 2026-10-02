Oborevwori Boosts Healthcare With MRI, CT Scanners, Employs 700 Health Workers — CPS Ahon

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LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has intensified investment in healthcare with the acquisition of advanced medical equipment, including MRI machines, CT scanners and 4D ultrasound machines, alongside the employment of over 700 health workers to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Sir Festus Ahon, disclosed this during an interview on Independent Radio FM 92.3, Benin, where he outlined the administration’s achievements in the health sector beyond its ongoing investments in roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Responding to questions about the government’s achievements in healthcare, Ahon said Governor Oborevwori had made substantial investments in modern diagnostic equipment to reduce the financial burden on residents seeking specialised medical treatment outside Delta State and abroad.

“First of all, let me salute Elder for always trying to whip us into line. The truth is that beyond roads and bridges, we are doing a lot,” he said.

“Before now, our people used to spend over N100 billion annually seeking treatment outside Delta State and even abroad. My Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, said this must stop.

“For the first time in the history of Delta State, we now have three MRI machines of 1.5 Tesla helium-free technology, one in each senatorial district. We have one in Asaba Specialist Hospital, one in Central Hospital, Warri, and another in our teaching hospital in Oghara, and they are all functioning.”

Ahon disclosed that the administration had also provided three CT scan machines and other modern radiology and laboratory equipment to strengthen specialist healthcare delivery in major hospitals across the state.

He said the government had further procured 8 dialysis machines, three in Asaba, three in Warri and two in Oghara, our teaching hospital. We have also procured 25 units of 4D ultrasound scanners, which were distributed to general hospitals across the 25 local government areas to bring advanced diagnostic services closer to residents.

“We also have 25 units of 4D ultrasound scanners distributed across our general hospitals in the state. You know we have 25 local government areas, so we distributed them to the general hospitals in each of the local governments.

“With these facilities available for their use, our people no longer need to travel abroad for specialised diagnosis that can now be carried out here in Delta State,” he stated.

On access to affordable healthcare, Ahon said the Oborevwori administration had sustained free medical treatment for children between zero and five years while expanding the state’s contributory health insurance scheme to accommodate more residents, particularly vulnerable groups.

According to him, more than three million people have been enrolled in the scheme, including 10,000 widows who also receive monthly stipends of N15,000 from the state government.

“We have free healthcare for children from zero to five years. Apart from that, we also have a health insurance scheme. Today, we have over three million health enrollees, including 10,000 widows who are receiving free healthcare.

“These widows are also collecting monthly stipends of N15,000 from the state government to support their welfare,” he said.

The Chief Press Secretary further disclosed that Governor Oborevwori had approved the employment of over 700 healthcare workers to address manpower shortages and improve service delivery in public health institutions.

He said the governor had also introduced a standing directive for the immediate replacement of doctors and nurses who leave the state health service, particularly those relocating abroad in search of better opportunities.

“Because of his commitment to the health sector, the governor recently employed over 700 health workers. Apart from that, he equally gave a standing order that if, for any reason, any doctor or nurse ‘japa’, he or she should be replaced immediately. There is no room for a vacuum,” Ahon declared.

He added that the administration had introduced special tax-free monthly allowances of N200,000 for doctors and N100,000 for health officers as part of measures to motivate healthcare professionals and discourage the migration of medical personnel.

“To encourage our doctors, the governor introduced more special allowances: N200,000 tax-free monthly for doctors and N100,000 tax-free monthly for health officers.

“This is why you are seeing our doctors here. They are no longer ‘japaing’ because we have good incentives for them,” he said.

Speaking further on manpower development, Ahon said the state government had established a new College of Health Technology at Ovrode in Isoko North Local Government Area to train middle-level healthcare professionals.

He also identified the establishment of a College of Medicine at Southern Delta University, Ozoro, as another major intervention aimed at expanding medical education and strengthening the state’s healthcare workforce.

“We have also established a brand-new College of Health Technology at Ovrode, Isoko North, to train middle-level health workers. We also have the College of Medicine built at Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

“These are part of the state government’s efforts in the health sector,” he added.

Ahon maintained that the various interventions were in line with Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises improved healthcare infrastructure, affordable medical services and the development of skilled healthcare personnel across Delta State.

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