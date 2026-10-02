Oborevwori Receives Newly Posted Commissioner Of Police, Orders Criminals To Stay Clear Of  Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that there is no room for crime and criminality in the state, warning criminals and those who may seek to arm individuals for political violence that they will face the full weight of the law.

Oborevwori stated this on Wednesday when he received the newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Samuel Erale, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

The governor said security remained a central pillar of his administration’s MORE Agenda, stressing that peace and safety were essential for development, investment, economic growth and the wellbeing of citizens.

He said his administration had adopted a firm approach to crime fighting, irrespective of the status or political affiliation of offenders, adding that nobody would be shielded from prosecution for committing crime.

According to him, “If you are my brother, if you are my friend, if you commit, you go for it. Nobody is above the law.”

Oborevwori urged the new police commissioner to sustain an intelligence-led and coordinated approach to policing, with stronger surveillance of communities, highways and waterways, particularly in the riverine areas.

He called for deeper collaboration between the police, other security agencies, traditional rulers, youth leaders, vigilante groups and other stakeholders, saying community-based policing would help strengthen trust and improve intelligence gathering.

The governor also warned against the proliferation of firearms, particularly the use of rifles by civilians, saying security agencies must intensify efforts to recover illegal arms and arrest persons found in possession of unauthorised weapons.

He said the state government would continue to support the police and other security agencies through the Delta State Security Trust Fund, including the provision of operational vehicles and other logistics.

He assured the police commissioner that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support to sustain the prevailing peace in Delta, even during the electioneering period.

Earlier, CP Erale assured the governor and people of Delta State of his commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

He said he would be guided by professionalism and discipline, promising to replicate those values throughout the command.

The commissioner said he would rejig the existing security architecture in the state and build on the achievements of his predecessors to make Delta safer.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn