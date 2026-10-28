NDC Delta Assembly Candidate Mrs. Tony-Obuh Visits Abavo Monarch, Promises To Prioritize Investment In Agriculture, Others

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LAGOS OCTOBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs. Ogor Tony-Obuh, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Ika South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly has promised to prioritize investments in agriculture to boost local food supply and economic growth across Abavo and the broader Ika South of Delta State.

Mrs Ogor Tony-Obuh who made the promise during consultation visit to the Monarch of Abavo, His Royal Majesty Uche Irenuwa II equally identified the Kaolin deposit in Oza-Nogogo as a key strategic sector that her administration would leverage to stimulate the local economy if elected.

She pledged complete transparency in governance, promising that every resource allocated to Ika South would be fully accounted for. She reiterated her readiness to drive meaningful changes that will benefit all constituents.

“There has been little effort to capitalize on the comparative economic strengths of Ika South,” Mrs. Tony-Obuh noted, promising to give top priority to maximizing these untapped advantages.

Speaking earlier, the Obi of Abavo, His Royal Majesty Uche Irenuwa II, has declared that voters must not allow sentiment to dictate their choice of candidates in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

The revered Monarch expressed appreciation for their visit and acknowledged the long-standing family relationship between them.

He praised Mrs. Ogor Tony-Obuh’s courage and resilience, describing her as a woman of strength, while emphasizing that political victory was never handed over on a platter of gold. He encouraged the campaign team to remain steadfast and persistent in their campaign.

Also speaking during the delegation’s visit, was Comrade Aigbe David, a resident of Abavo who described the NDC as a new political party capable of delivering positive change to both Nigeria and Ika South.

Comrade David hinted that democratic governance in Nigeria has strayed from its core ideals. He expressed confidence that with Mr. Peter Obi, leading the nation, the country would experience real transformation.

He attested to Mrs. Tony-Obuh’s strong character and leadership credentials was an indication of developmental pathway, asserting that she would make the people of Ika South proud when elected come 2027.

Amongst those in attendance were, Mr Ben Igumbor, the okibali of Oki, Mr Courage iketin, Mr. Ebeyeoghor Philip, Mr Odoeh, Blessing Egberah, Mrs Blessing Ojeh, Mr. Nkem Aghanti, Mr. Edward Aminu, Mrs Ekhator Joy and others.

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