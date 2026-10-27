Oborevwori Condoles Okonjo Family Over Matriarch’s Death

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LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has commiserated with the Okonjo family of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, over the death of their matriarch, Prof. Kamene Okonjo, who passed on Friday at the age of 96.

Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the late professor as a distinguished scholar whose contributions to academia, women’s empowerment and society would remain indelible.

Kamene is the mother of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and wife of the late Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo.

While expressing grief over her demise, the governor acknowledged the deceased’s remarkable life and enduring contributions to humanity.

He noted that her achievements in scholarship and advocacy for women’s rights had earned her recognition beyond Nigeria, while her humility, compassion and commitment to service distinguished her as a woman of exceptional character.

Oborevwori also acknowledged her invaluable role as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, noting that her values and accomplishments would continue to inspire generations.

He extended his condolences to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II; and other members of the immediate, extended Okonjo family and the kingdom, praying God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul, describing her passing at 96 as the end of a life marked by scholarship, service and dedication to family and humanity.

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