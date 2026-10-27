Warri Residents Throw Caution  To The Wind Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker

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LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A video showing residents of Warri, Delta State, scooping fuel from a fuel tanker that fell this morning along Warri-Sapele Road has made the rounds on social media.

The tanker had reportedly suffered a mechanical fault and overturned on the road, spilling its contents on the road.

The residents threw caution to the wind as they immediately trooped out, armed with jerry cans and other containers to scoop the fuel.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, residents were seen scooping liquid from the fallen tanker with buckets, kegs and gallons despite the dangers involved.

Meanwhile, the action of the residents has generated reactions, with many Nigerians warning against the danger.

This comes after several past explosions that claimed lives.

No explosion has been reported from the fallen tanker as of the time of filing this report.

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