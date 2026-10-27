Oborevwori  Extends Retirement Age For Clinical Health Workers

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LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the extension of the retirement age for skilled clinical health professionals in state government hospitals from 60 to 65 years, or length of service from 35 to 40 years, whichever comes first.

The approval is aimed at addressing manpower shortages in public hospitals, retain experienced medical personnel and strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The policy covers 26 categories of skilled clinical health professionals actively engaged in clinical services in government hospitals. They include; medical officers, nursing officers, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers, optometrists, psychologists, dental officers, community health officers and audiologists.

Other beneficiaries include; dieticians, medical laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians, X-ray technicians, dental technologists, dental therapists prosthetic, orthoptist professionals among others.

The extension follows appeals by the Delta State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Delta State, which sought the adoption of the policy in the state following its approval at the federal level.

Under the implementation guidelines, eligible officers seeking to benefit from the extension must apply through their respective Chief Medical Directors six months before attaining the age of 60 or completing 35 years in service. Applicants are also required to present a medical certificate of fitness.

The Chief Medical Directors are expected to forward applications from interested officers to the Ministry of Health for screening and approval by the Commissioner for Health.

However, the policy does not cover skilled clinical health professionals serving in ministries and extra-ministerial departments, as the extension is specifically intended for those actively engaged in clinical practice in government hospitals.

The extension is expected to help retain experienced personnel whose skills and institutional knowledge are important to the effective operation of public health facilities.

By allowing eligible and medically fit clinical personnel to remain in service for an additional five years, the state government aims to preserve professional expertise within its hospital system.

The policy takes effect from the date of the governor’s approval, subject to the prescribed application, screening and approval procedures.

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