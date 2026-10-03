Monarch, Community Leaders Cry Out  Over Activities Of IPOB, Renegade Members In Delta

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LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili North local government area, Delta state, His Royal Majesty, Dr Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, and his Council of Chiefs have raised an alarm over the activities of lndegenous People Of Biafra, (IPOB) and other renegades.

Ogbolu, flanked by other chiefs, gave the warning on Friday a press conference at his palace in Okpanam, where he said they have gone out of the way to create a fiefdom for themselves at the Ani-Olu farmland, Obodogwugwu Community, Okpanam.

He warned members of the public against buying or acquiring portions of the Ani-Olu farmland across Anwai River, alleging that some individuals are illegally selling, leasing and granting portions of the land.

He said crass insecurity created vide the nefarious activities of the IPOB at Ani-Olu axis of Okpanam, which Governor Oborevwori assisted in dismantling few weeks upon assumption of office, even at the behest of Ugoani- In-Council.

On how IPOB got to Uzor-Olu, the Monarch said they were brought by renegade Obodogwugwu elements, alleging that what they were unable to achieve before they were dislodged by the state government is what they are perpetrating now by selling/leasing Onodogwugwu communal land to unsuspecting members of the public.

The monarch recalled the killing of one Onyinye Onwuka from Obodogwugwu, which he said he reported to the Delta State Deputy Governor in a letter dated August 27, 2024.

“I do not pray for a repeat of that ugly incident. The farmland belonged to Obodogwugwu Quarter and had not been partitioned among individuals. Any sale or transfer of interest in the land without the approval of the recognised community leadership was contrary to the customs of Okpanam.

“The Ani-Olu farmland, which situates across Anwai River at the Okpanam-Ugbolu road axis, belongs to Obodogwugwu Quarters, Okpanam.

“The said Ani-Olu land has not been partitioned or shared by Obodogwugwu quarters to the constituent villages or individuals and, as such, no sale, lease, grant or any form of alienation of interest therein can be lawful without the consent of the Diokpa-Isi and heads of the other villages that make up Obodogwugwu Quarter.” The monarch said

Ogbolu alleged that some members of Obodogwugwu had been partitioning and selling portions of the farmland to unsuspecting members of the public despite warnings from community leaders.

He said the alleged activities had contributed to tensions and violent clashes involving persons said to be from neighbouring Ugbolu community.

Ogbolu also raised concerns over security in the Ani-Olu axis, as the sake of land has been done with impunity, “perhaps because of their perceived connections with some corrupted law enforcement agents”

“We even report to the police and threats of litigation against these persons have not been taken seriously as no restraint has been applied in spending proceeds from their illegal sales as they hope to cow the accredited representatives of Onodogwugeu community or prevail on them to regularize these illegal transactions in the future.

He said the Delta state government had helped restore security in the area but warned that the alleged illegal sale of communal land could threaten the peace.

On the proposed boundary between Obodogwugwu and Ugbolu communities, the monarch said Obodogwugwu had suspended plans to partition its farmland after learning that the Delta state government was working towards establishing the boundary.

He alleged that some individuals subsequently invaded the area and began selling portions of the land despite community warnings and government processes.

The monarch urged prospective land buyers to exercise caution and verify the ownership and authority behind any transaction involving the Ani-Olu farmland as he warned that traditional leadership would not recognise transactions carried out in breach of Okpanam’s customs.

“I have the mandate of the Diokpa-Isi and principal elders of Obodogwugwu Community to warn the unsuspecting members of the public and their purported sellers of Ani-Olu land. This is a promise by Okpanam Community, not a threat.” the monarch said

He called on law enforcement agencies and members of the public to respect the ongoing government and traditional processes aimed at resolving the boundary and land issues, stressing the need to preserve peace in Okpanam and neighbouring communities.

Leadership

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