Marginalisation: Ndokwa indigene Urges FG, Delta State Govt To Come To Their Aid

LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-An indigene of Obeche Inyi community of Ndokwaland in Delta State, Prince Uzor Otunuya Lukman has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori to end the era of socio-political marginalisation of the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency, in the Delta North Senatorial district of Delta State.

Prince Lukman who made the appeal in a statement to newsmen pleadrd with the Federal Government and Delta State government to end what it described as era of socio-political alienation, marginalisation and neglect of the three local governments that make up Ndokwa nation, noting that the Ukwani people are the third largest homogeneous entity in Delta State and the largest in Delta North Senatorial district.

He disclosed that Ndokwa is the largest gas producing nation presently in Nigeria and the 4th largest producer of oil and gas in Delta State, yet it has nothing to show for it in term of inclusion of their indigenes in the list of the NDDC board or even as commissioner in the commission.

He added that there is no Ndokwa representative in the NDDC and DESOPADEC, neither any key appointment in the present Delta State Government, nor a beneficiary of the Amnesty programme as well as scholarship scheme to their children, among others which other ethnic nationalities have been enjoying for many years in the state.

Prince Lukman wondered why successive governments have chosen to abandon the people of Ndokwaland just as he recalled that the last time one of the illustrious sons of Ndokwa Nation was appointed by the Federal Government was when the military government of the late General Sanni Abacha appointed Professor Eric Opia as the Chairman of the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, OMPADEC at the twilight of the 20th century Nigeria.

He recalled that since the Establishment of NDDC on July 12, 2000 no indigene of Ndokwa has been appointed as Ambassador, Minister, in NNPC either chairman or any of the board members or even commissioner, whereas other ethnic groups within oil producing areas in Delta State have been appointed severally notwithstanding the fact that Ndokwa ethnic group has several oil wells and gas plants that supply electricity to about 16 other states and yet Ndokwa nation lives in darkness.

“To verify this, there is the Kwale/Okapi gas plant operated by Agip Oil Company. The Ndokwa nation also contributes about 15 per cent of the total oil and gas produced in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria with many foreign and indigenous oil producing and servicing companies like Sterling Global, Energy Oil, Midwestern Oil and Gas, Pillar Oil and Gas, Agip Oil Company Operating in Ndokwa nation peacefully. As it is our nature they are doing so without interruption,” he disclosed.

He lamented that beside the worsened unmotorable condition of their roads, there is no higher institution nor government presence or industries to engage their youth as the oil companies in their communities prefer the principle of divide and rule tactics instead of maintaining the local content law.

He explained that despite the marginalization, the Ndokwa people is a peace-loving ethnic nation that refrain itself from taking laws into its hands.

“They are not involved in bombing or vandalising of oil pipelines and installation or any kind of violence to the government or the oil companies operating in their land. Despite this, it remains undeveloped to the highest level,” he noted.

Consequently, he is appealing to the Federal Government and Delta state government to consider their plight by giving appointment to their indigenes, provide higher institutions, good roads, medical facilities and other social amenities that will make life bearable for the Ndokwa nation.

