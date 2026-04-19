Omirhobo Calls For Independent Investigation Of Death Of Soldier In Sokoto Military Detention

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LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human Right Lawyer, Chief (Chief) Malcolm Omirhobo has demanded for a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illness and death of a soldier, PTE Bala Hudu and identification of all officers responsible for his custody and medical care while in detention.

Omirhobo who made the request in a petition he posted on X platform @malcolminfiniti, demanded that the investigation should determine whether there was any negligence, misconduct, or breach of duty, adding that appropriate disciplinary and/or criminal action should be melted out where liability is established.

Furthermore, he called for the immediate review of detention and medical care conditions for all personnel held at the facility, stressing that the petition is made in the interest of justice, accountability, and the protection of the rights and welfare of all persons in military custody.

In the petition, Omirhobo brought to the attention of the public a grave allegation contained in a complaint regarding the treatment of the detained soldier at the 8 Division Provost Group, Nigerian Army Barracks, Sokoto State. The particulars of the affected personnel are as follows: PTE Bala Hudu with Service Number: 09NA/64/4682 detained in October 2023.

“According to the complaint, the soldier reportedly fell seriously ill on or about 4th April 2026. It is alleged that on that date, he and four other detainees were taken to a military medical centre, but the Medical Commander on duty refused to attend to them, allegedly dismissing their condition as malingering. They were subsequently returned to the guardroom without receiving medical care.

“The complaint further alleges that the soldier’s condition deteriorated over time. It is stated that even when he provided money to military police personnel to procure medication on his behalf, they allegedly refused, citing “self-medication” as the reason.

“It is also alleged that by Sunday, 11th April 2026, his health had significantly worsened, with symptoms including persistent coughing and vomiting. Despite this, no immediate medical intervention was reportedly provided.

“According to the complaint, it was only on 16th April 2026, after persistent complaints and pressure from fellow detainees, that he was eventually taken to a hospital. It is then alleged that news of his death was received on 17th April 2026,” the petition in which The Nigerian Army (Chief of Army Staff), The National Human Rights Commission Nigeria and The Federal Ministry of Defence Nigeria were copied disclosed.

Omirhobo pointed out that if these allegations is true, it raise serious concerns regarding negligence, denial of medical care, and potential violation of the fundamental right to dignity of the human person as guaranteed under Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“In light of the above, I respectfully request: A thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illness and death of PTE Bala Hudu.

Identification of all officers responsible for his custody and medical care during the relevant period,” he demanded.

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