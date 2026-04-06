Plateau Attack: Delta Govt Evacuates Students From UNIJOS

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LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has evacuated no fewer than 34 students of the University of Jos, following the recent security crisis in Plateau State, assuring them of safety and continued support.

Speaking during a reception of the evacuated students, the State Director of Protocol, Chief Sunday Onoriode, commended the swift intervention approved by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and coordinated by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Ezekiel Okoh.

He noted that the evacuation became necessary, following the closure of university by the school authority.

Onoriode expressed gratitude that students of the state origin, returned home safely, describing the development as a testament to proactive governance and effective coordination.

He encouraged the students to use the Easter period to rest and remain hopeful, assuring them that normalcy would soon return to the troubled region.

“It is an unusual time for Nigeria, especially in that part of the country, but we believe that with God, peace will be restored. When the time comes for you to return to school, you will go back and complete your studies successfully,” he said.

Earlier, Comrade Okoh disclosed that the evacuation followed a directive triggered by the decision of the university authority to shut down academic activities temporarily.

He explained that the state government, working with stakeholders and transport operators, mobilised logistics to move the students out of the school.

According to him, the priority of the state government was to ensure their immediate safety before coordinating their eventual return home.

A student representative and Vice President of the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU), University of Jos chapter, Comrade Newton Miracle, described the evacuation as challenging but timely.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Delta State Government and all stakeholders involved.

“It wasn’t easy moving students under curfew conditions, but we are grateful to the governor for prioritising our safety. This shows leadership that listens and acts,” he said.

The state government reiterated its commitment to the welfare of Delta students across the country, urging the students to remain law-abiding and focused on their academic pursuits.

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