2027: Ijaw Nation Backs Tinubu, Oborevwori For Second Term

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LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw nation in Delta State, Wednesday formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for re-election in 2027, in what emerged as the highpoint of a grand reception organised in honour of the governor.

The event, hosted by the Ijaw National Congress (worldwide) in Bomadi, drew prominent political leaders, traditional rulers, stakeholders and members of the Ijaw nation from across Delta State and beyond.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by the member representing Burutu Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Pondi, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori be endorsed and supported by the Ijaw people for a second term in office.

The motion, which was seconded by a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Oboro Preyor, was thereafter subjected to a voice vote by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, and was unanimously adopted by the people.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of the traditional title of Izonebimiewei (the man that does good) of Delta State on Governor Oborevwori by the Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, in recognition of what was described as his outstanding developmental strides across Ijaw communities.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Governor Oborevwori expressed deep appreciation for the honour and the overwhelming show of support, describing it as one of the highest recognitions he had received from his people.

He noted that his administration had so far expended over N400 billion on infrastructural development in Ijaw communities, spanning roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, and assured that more projects would be delivered in the coming years.

The governor highlighted key projects in the area to include; the Bomadi–Gbaregolor Road, the Ohoror-Bomadi road, Oporoza township roads, internal roads in Patani and Ogulagha, and the ongoing Ayakoromo Bridge, describing them as part of deliberate efforts to open up riverine areas and improve connectivity.

Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, stressing that no ethnic nationality in the state would be left behind.

He also commended the Ijaw nation for its sustained support during his 2023 campaigns, including the legal battles that followed the 2023 governorship election.

He said: “I remain grateful for the unwavering support of the Ijaw people, which strengthened me through challenging times. This endorsement is deeply appreciated and will not be taken for granted”.

Also speaking at the event, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, praised Oborevwori’s developmental efforts, particularly in riverine communities, noting that the terrain should no longer be seen as a barrier to infrastructure.

He urged the Ijaw people to remain united, stressing that unity of purpose would enhance their political relevance and ensure their voices are heard at all levels of governance.

In his remarks, President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, described the reception as a strategic platform to appreciate the governor’s performance and strengthen collaboration between the Ijaw nation and the Delta State Government.

He acknowledged several landmark projects executed by the administration and called for the prioritisation of additional infrastructure, including roads, bridges, healthcare facilities and educational institutions in Ijaw areas.

Earlier, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor said the endorsement was a reflection of the governor’s visible achievements across Ijaw communities, citing multiple road projects and institutional developments as evidence of his commitment to the region.

The event witnessed a large turnout of political leaders, traditional rulers, youth groups and women organisations, underscoring what stakeholders described as a rare unity of purpose within the Ijaw nation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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