Oborevwori, Ibori, Okowa, Others Pay Last Respect To Ex-Delta Deputy Gov Elue 

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LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governors James Ibori, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Deputy Senate President, and a host of others, Thursday paid last respect to the late former Deputy Governor, Sir Benjamin Elue.

Speaking during the funeral service at All Saint Anglican Church, Obior, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Governor Oborevwori, paid glowing tributes to the late former Deputy Governor.

He described the occasion as a blend of grief and gratitude, noting that while Delta State has lost “a pillar of wisdom,” heaven has gained “a faithful servant.”

Reflecting on the inevitability of life’s passage, he reminded the congregation that “there is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die,” stressing that the deceased fulfilled his purpose with honour and dignity.

Eulogising the late statesman, the Governor described him as “a devoted Christian, a humble servant of God, and a man of quiet strength whose life touched many.”

He recalled that as Deputy Governor, Sir Elue served with loyalty and wisdom, laying “a solid foundation for the progress and stability we enjoy today,” while acting as a vital bridge between government and the people.

Quoting 2 Timothy 4:7, he said, “He fought a good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith,” affirming that the departed elder statesman now rests in the bosom of the Lord.

In a moment of candour, Governor Oborevwori urged members of the bereaved family to embrace unity, emphasizing that “true honour to the departed is not in words alone, but in love, harmony, and togetherness.”

He cautioned against division, noting that life was transient and legacy is paramount: “All we strive for today, one day we shall lay down; what will endure is how we lived and what we are remembered for.”

The Governor expressed hope in the resurrection, describing death for believers as a transition to eternal rest, saying; “Farewell, Your Excellency. Go well; may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may perpetual light shine upon you.”

In his tribute, Chief Ibori reflected emotionally on a long-standing relationship that began in 1998, describing the late Sir Elue as “a calm, mature and peace-loving partner” who complemented his leadership.

Chief Ibori noted that the former Deputy Governor never displayed resentment, but rather demonstrated unwavering loyalty, restraint, and respect for both office and relationship.

According to him, “true friendship is tested in adversity,” recalling how the late former Deputy Governor stood firmly by him during difficult times and maintained consistent communication even years after leaving office.

Chief Ibori expressed profound gratitude for such loyalty, pledging to preserve the values the deceased represented. “As long as God grants me life, I will stand for harmony, not discord,” he assured, adding, “Thank you for all you did; your legacy will endure.”

Earlier, in a sermon titled “Rest for a Weary Soul,” the Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Kingsley Obuh, called for sober reflection, reminding the congregation that life is fleeting and best examined in moments such as these.

Drawing from Christ’s invitation in Matthew 11:28, he emphasized that true rest was found not in physical relief but in spiritual surrender—rest from life’s burdens, struggles, and inner battles.

Reflecting on the life of the deceased, Bishop Obuh described Sir Benjamin Elue as a man of honour, a Knight of the Church, and a public servant who bore the weight of family, political, communal, and personal responsibilities with dignity, affirming that for believers, death was not an end but “divine rest in the presence of the Lord.”

Dignitaries at the service included the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; immediate past Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; and Senator Ned Nwoko, among other prominent personalities.

Also present were clerics from the Anglican and Catholic communions, including bishops and members of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council where the late former Deputy Governor was the Vice Chairman of the Council

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