Private Aircraft Sparks Panic After Landing On Road Under Construction In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A privately operated aircraft reportedly landed on a roadway under construction near Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday, causing a stir among residents in the area.

A short video circulating on social media showed the aircraft stationary on a concrete road in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba, before taxiing along the roadway and eventually taking off.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed the incident on Wednesday, disclosing that it had grounded the aircraft and suspended the operator’s permit pending the outcome of investigations.

According to the aviation regulator, the aircraft was attempting to land at Asaba Airport when it conducted a missed approach at about 7:43 a.m. local time.

Available information, the NCAA said, indicated that the aircraft subsequently landed on a roadway near Asaba.

The authority noted that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road.

The NCAA said that the aircraft had four crew members on board, and no injuries were reported.

However, the agency disclosed that preliminary investigations showed the aircraft later departed the location and returned to Lagos without obtaining regulatory approval.

“Preliminary information available to the Authority indicates that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 1102 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval.

“The Authority has also been informed that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne.

“This action constitutes a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and is currently under investigation by the Authority,” it said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Michael Achimugu.

The regulator said it immediately grounded the aircraft upon its arrival in Lagos and placed the flight crew under regulatory review.

The NCAA also announced the suspension of the operator’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) while investigations continue.

“In the interim, the NCAA has suspended the operator’s permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

“The Authority will review all operational, airworthiness, maintenance, and flight-related records as part of its statutory responsibilities and will take further enforcement action in accordance with applicable aviation regulations,” it added.

The authority added that it had formally notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and was working with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and other stakeholders to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The NCAA said further enforcement actions would depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Channelstv

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn