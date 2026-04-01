Itsekiri Coordinators Condemn Calls For Decentralisation Of Tantita Contract, Hails Tinubu Extension Of Contract

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LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Tantita Coordinators has condemned in strong term calls for the decentralization or cancellation of the Tantita contract, describing the agitations as not only misguided but deliberate attempts to destabilize the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta region.

Describing their intentions as self-serving and aimed at creating loopholes to resume criminal activities, the Group revealed that those behind the calls are individuals previously involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering activities who have been effectively curtailed by Tantita’s operations.

“Let it be clearly stated that the pipeline surveillance contract is not a regional entitlement or “Niger Delta slot,” but a responsibility entrusted by the Federal Government to a competent and capable organization. Tantita has earned this trust through performance, discipline, and results.

“We therefore advise those agitating against this contract to channel their energies into more productive ventures. There are numerous legitimate opportunities and contracts available at the federal level for individuals and groups willing to engage lawfully and competitively, rather than attempting to discredit or disrupt a system that is already delivering results,” the Group advised.

They however expressed their profound appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the extension of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita, adding the decision demonstrates the administration’s commitment to continuity, efficiency, and the protection of the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The Group argued that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has proven himself to be the most capable and reliable leader for this critical national assignment, stressing that under his leadership, Tantita has continued to deliver exceptional results in safeguarding pipelines, drastically reducing oil theft, and restoring confidence in the oil and gas sector.

“Furthermore, it is important to clearly state that what these agitators are calling for is already embedded within the existing Tantita operational structure. The company has put in place a comprehensive, inclusive framework where every community and ethnic nationality across the Niger Delta is duly represented. Community-based individuals have already been appointed as coordinators and contracts has been awarded to community based contractors to oversee operations, ensure effective supervision, and maintain accountability within their respective regions. This demonstrates that inclusivity, representation, and grassroots participation are already fully operational within the Tantita system.

“Again, Tantita’s operations have brought significant improvements to security and environmental stability across the Niger Delta waterways. The company has effectively eradicated incidents of kidnapping and unrest in the region’s waters, while also contributing to the revival and promotion of aquatic life through the protection of the ecosystem.

“As Itsekiris, we are proud to affirm that we are well represented within this structure. We, the coordinators, are duly appointed representatives from various oil-producing and pipeline-hosting communities. Our inclusion reflects fairness, inclusivity, and a recognition of the critical role our communities play in national development.

“In conclusion, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Tantita Security Services and its leadership. We remain committed to ensuring the continued protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets and sustaining peace, environmental stability, and development in our communities and the Niger Delta at large,” the statement signed by over seventeen coordinators disclosed.

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