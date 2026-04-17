Two In Court Over Demand For Illegal ‘Deve’ Fee In Warri

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LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two men, Irikefe Ajueyitsi and Abubakar Nasiru, were yesterday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Warri, Delta State, over the alleged unlawful demand for a development levy known as “deve” from a property developer.

The defendants were brought before Chief Magistrate E. M. Sowho on two-counts of illegal demand and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Prosecuting counsel, ASP Dicko Wakama, told the court that the accused persons, alongside others still at large, allegedly committed the offence on March 12, 2026, at Marine Quarter Road, Warri, where they reportedly demanded payment from Pastor Fred Aghedo in connection with construction on his property.

The prosecution said the alleged act contravenes the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Law, 2018, as well as provisions of the Criminal Code of Delta State.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Sowho granted them bail and adjourned the case to May 20, 2026, for hearing.

The complainant, Pastor Aghedo, told the court that the defendants allegedly stopped work on his property and insisted that construction could not proceed unless the demanded levy was paid, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

The arraignment comes amid ongoing efforts by the Delta State Government to clamp down on illegal levies imposed on property developers.

DailyPost

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