2027: Tinubu’s Re-election Is My Number One Project-Oborevwori …Confirms President’s Reforms Are Working

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LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is his personal political project, insisting that the President’s return to office would bring greater benefits to Delta State and the nation at large.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on ARISE News monitored in Asaba on Tuesday, Governor Oborevwori said he was fully committed to mobilizing support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid, stressing that the President’s 2027 reelection success would further ease the burden of governance on state governments.

“I’m begging people to vote for President Bola Tinubu. It’s my number one project. That project is bigger than any other project because it will help us achieve more for our people,” the governor insisted.

According to him, the Federal Government’s economic reforms have significantly increased revenues accruing to states, enabling his administration to embark on and complete numerous development projects across Delta State.

Oborevwori noted that Delta State was currently experiencing unprecedented financial stability, revealing that contractors handling state projects were being paid promptly without waiting for federal allocations.

The Governor said: “For the first time in the history of this state, we are not owing contractors. We don’t wait for allocation before paying contractors. Once jobs are certified, we pay. We mobilize contractors with 40 per cent and continue to fund projects as work progresses.

The governor maintained that the improved revenue profile of the state was a direct result of the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu’s administration.

“If the reforms are not working, will we get this money? More money is coming to the states. The reforms are working very well in Delta State and that is why we are able to execute projects and meet our obligations,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the electoral prospects of both the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Oborevwori said the party is united in Delta State and committed to delivering victory for the ruling party in future elections.

He disclosed that extensive consultations preceded the mass defection of Delta political stakeholders from the PDP to the APC, describing the movement as a “political tsunami.”

According to him, meetings were held with party leaders, elected officials, stakeholders, religious leaders, and non-indigenes before the decision was taken, adding that there was overwhelming support for the movement into APC.

“We all agreed that we should move. That was why the movement was a tsunami. We moved en masse into the APC and nobody was left behind. The same people who agreed to move are still there to defend the party,” he said.

The governor also expressed confidence that Delta State would deliver substantial votes for President Tinubu in 2027, citing the President’s relationship with the state and the support of key political stakeholders across the three senatorial districts.

He said the people of Delta State had embraced the APC and are already witnessing the positive impact of the Federal Government’s policies.

Oborevwori further dismissed concerns about opposition parties making inroads into the state, insisting that his administration’s performance and the numerous projects being executed across Delta would speak for the APC in Delta State.

He said; “there are too many projects that we have done and we are still doing. If I start commissioning projects every week, I may not finish before the election. The people can see what we are doing and they know the difference”.

The governor concluded by reaffirming his belief that President Tinubu’s reforms were yielding tangible results and expressed optimism that Deltans would support the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Oborevwori said: “I have full confidence that my people will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 because his reforms are working and they are working perfectly for the people of Delta State.

“The people of Delta State believe in President Bola Tinubu. They believe in him because, among all the candidates that may emerge, he is the only one with a strong affiliation to Delta State. Many people may not know this, but Deltans are wiser now. The man is our in-law. Unless someone chooses to be unfair, why would you vote against your own in-law? It is a family affair.

“In Delta State and across the South-South, many people see President Tinubu as one of their own. Before now, they may have been deceived, but they can no longer be deceived. The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has ties to the Itsekiri people. Therefore, no Itsekiri person would want to vote against President Tinubu. Likewise, many Urhobo people support him because their son is the governor. So, there is a strong sense of connection and support for President Tinubu among the people of Delta State.”

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