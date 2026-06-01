Oborevwori Felicitates Edith Okowa At 65, Hails Humanitarian Service

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LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Dame Edith Okowa, wife of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on the occasion of her 65th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor described Dame Okowa as a compassionate humanitarian, a devoted mother, and a woman whose life has positively impacted countless individuals across Delta State and beyond.

Governor Oborevwori praised the former First Lady’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly through her pet project, the 05 Initiative Foundation, which he said transformed lives through healthcare interventions and empowerment programmes.

He specifically commended her efforts in supporting persons living with sickle cell disorder, noting that she established sickle cell clinics in hospitals across the state and provided healthcare support and livelihood opportunities to vulnerable groups.

The Governor noted that Dame Okowa’s dedication to service and the welfare of the less privileged had earned her widespread admiration and respect, describing her contributions as enduring legacies that would continue to benefit society.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, as she marks her 65th birthday. May the Almighty continue to bless her with good health, long life, and renewed strength to continue her selfless service to humanity,” Oborevwori stated.

He wished the former First Lady many more years of fulfillment, happiness and impactful service, while thanking her for her invaluable contributions to the development and wellbeing of the people of Delta State.

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