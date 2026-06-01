Delta State Governor, Oborevwori Congratulates Mike Adiotomre At 88

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated renowned administrator, elder statesman, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Mike Adiotomre, on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary.

Chief Adiotomre, a respected political leader from Ovu-Inland in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, is widely acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to public service and community development.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, described the octogenarian as a distinguished public servant whose commitment to truth, integrity, and service has earned him admiration across the state.

According to the Governor, Chief Adiotomre has remained a voice of wisdom and moderation, contributing immensely to peacebuilding and political stability in Delta State through his membership of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate you, Chief Mike Adiotomre, on the occasion of your 88th birth anniversary.

“As a state, we are proud of your unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and selfless service. You have continued to offer invaluable leadership and guidance to your community, Delta State, and the nation at large.

“Your distinguished career in public service, your dedication to peacebuilding, and your exemplary contributions to political development have set you apart as a respected statesman and an accomplished administrator.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I join your family, friends, associates, and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for a life marked by remarkable achievements, impactful service, and enduring legacies.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will continue to bless you with good health, strength, peace, and many more years of fulfillment and happiness,” the Governor stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn