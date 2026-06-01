Five Police Officers Accused Of Killing Ogidi Arraigned, Remanded In Prison

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LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Five police officers accused in connection with the death of 28-year-old Delta State musician and delivery worker, Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan, were on Monday arraigned before High Court 5 sitting in Asaba.

The case, filed under Suit No. THC/ASB/CR/M/66C/2026 came before Justice Marshal Onome Umukoro.

The defendants include ASP Usman Nuhu (42), ASP Onoloko Dauroupamo (47), ASP Okoh Kelechi (46), Inspector Goodluck Kingsley (42), and Inspector Omonigho Ahweyevu (41).

The officers were ordered to be remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending further proceedings in the matter.

The court adjourned the case till June 15, 2026, for arraignment, following a request for legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Journalists, however, were not allowed into the courtroom during the proceedings.

Speaking after the hearing, human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu described the officers’ appearance in court as a positive step toward justice.

He said the court ordered that the suspects remain in custody pending legal advice from the DPP.

“Today, they finally produced the officers in court, including the principal suspect and others. The judge ordered that they remain in custody while the DPP reviews the case,” he said.

Gwamnishu expressed hope that the legal process would move quickly so the full trial could commence.

However, he raised concerns that the deceased’s family had not been properly updated on developments in the case.

According to him, the family alleged that they had not been shown the autopsy report or formally briefed on investigations.

He also claimed there were attempts to restrict public observation of the proceedings, although journalists and observers insisted on being present.

Gwamnishu further disclosed that future hearings may be conducted virtually, with the suspects appearing from the correctional facility while proceedings are followed remotely in court.

Also speaking, a cousin of the deceased, Emuobor Alex, said the family was not adequately informed about the court sitting and only got details through unofficial sources.

He explained that family members travelled from Warri to Asaba after receiving early morning information that the matter would be heard in court.

“We were advised to contact the Commissioner of Police, but later got information from activists that the case would be heard today. We rushed down to Asaba immediately,” he said.

Alex said the family arrived at the court after proceedings had already ended, leaving them frustrated.

He appealed to the Delta State Ministry of Justice and other authorities to ensure timely communication with the family going forward.

“Our only request is to be carried along. We want to know what is happening in the case of our late brother,” he said.

Similarly, the elder brother of the deceased, Victory Ogidi, also complained about t lack of communication from the authorities handling the case.

He said the family had been relying on social media and third-party information instead of official updates.

“We lost our brother, and we should not be relying on social media to know what is happening in a case that concerns us directly,” he said.

Victory urged the Attorney-General of Delta State, the Ministry of Justice, and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure transparency and regular updates for the family.

He stressed that the family was not asking for special treatment, but only to be properly informed and included in the process.

The case stems from the death of Oghenemine Ogidi on April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Delta State.

He was allegedly intercepted while delivering a package said to contain a firearm and ammunition, an incident that later sparked public outrage after a viral video emerged online.

The matter has continued to draw attention from rights groups, family members, and members of the public as proceedings progress.

Punch

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