2027: Omo-Agege’s Departure Is Not A Threat, We Saw It Coming – Oborevwori

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LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, says they saw the exit of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, stressing that he cannot be trusted.

Oborevwori made this statement on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

Recall that Omo-Agege recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, after losing at the senatorial primary election.

Reacting, the governor said, “We were aware of his exit, and that was why he was not serious in the context of the primaries, because he never consulted anybody, he never consulted me, he never called leaders.

“His departure is not a threat to us because APC is a big party.

“President Bola Tinubu is my biggest project and we in Delta are solidly behind him. Delta people were deceived earlier but not anymore.

“I can tell you categorically that no Delta person will vote against Tinubu. So we are not bothered about anybody leaving our party,” he said.

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