3RD YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Oborevwori To Inaugurate 18km Of Roads In Ndokwa West

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LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, inaugurate three major road projects spanning a total of 18 kilometres in Ndokwa West Local Government Area as part of activities marking his third year anniversary in office.

The projects, which are expected to further enhance connectivity and socio-economic development in the area, will be inaugurated at 11:00 a.m.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the projects slated for inauguration include; 4.5-kilometre Obi-Ibabu/Ibabu Road in Onicha-Ukwuani, the 5.0-kilometre Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road Phase I, and the 8.4-kilometre Etua Ukpo/Etua Etiti/Etua Oliogo Road, all in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The statement noted that the road projects are part of the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to expanding infrastructure across the state under its MORE Agenda and improving the quality of life for residents.

It further called on community leaders and residents of the area, party leaders and other stakeholders to come out enmass to receive the governor and his entourage.

Guests are expected to be seated by 10:30 a.m. ahead of the commencement of the event.

The inauguration of the projects forms part of a series of activities lined up by the state government to celebrate Governor Oborevwori’s third year in office, a period marked by the execution of critical infrastructure projects across Delta State.

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