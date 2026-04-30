Oborevwori Champions Inclusive Governance, Urges Stronger Advisory Role For Delta Leaders

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LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, unity, and people-focused leadership, while calling for more proactive engagement from members of the State Advisory Council to strengthen policy direction and peace-building efforts.

Speaking during the Delta State Advisory Council meeting held at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, on Thursday, the governor commended the council, led by Professor Samuel Oyovbaire, for its enduring contributions to the development of the state.

He described the body as a critical pillar in governance, whose advisory role remains indispensable in shaping government decisions.

Oborevwori, who had just returned from Lagos where he delivered a widely acclaimed lecture on inclusive governance and national unity, noted that Delta State continues to stand as a model of inclusiveness, accommodating diverse ethnic nationalities and non-indigenes without discrimination.

He stressed that sustainable development could only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and collective responsibility.

The governor used the occasion to commiserate with the council and the entire state over the passing of former Deputy Governor, Sir Benjamin Elue, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Delta State would not be forgotten.

Emphasising the importance of the council’s advisory function, Oborevwori urged members to increase the frequency of their reports and recommendations, noting that such inputs were vital for evaluating government performance and guiding policy adjustments.

“At this stage of our governance journey, your reports are not just necessary, they are critical. They help us understand where we are doing well and where we need to improve,” he said.

He further charged the council to play a decisive role during the ongoing political primaries by promoting competence, integrity, and capacity over personal or sectional interests, adding that leadership selection must be driven by the collective good of the state.

Highlighting the concept of national consciousness, the governor underscored the power of public perception in governance, urging leaders to project a balanced and constructive image of both Delta State and Nigeria, while responsibly addressing existing challenges.

Oborevwori also called for broader engagement by the council, encouraging members to go beyond policy discussions to capture grassroots realities across local governments and communities.

He advised that their recommendations should be concise, practical, and solution-oriented.

Reflecting on nearly three years in office, the governor called for an honest assessment of his administration’s performance, noting that governance must be measured by tangible impact and public perception rather than political sentiment.

Reiterating his leadership philosophy, he pledged to continue governing with humility and wisdom, acknowledging the complexity of managing a diverse state like Delta.

According to him, effective leadership requires not only competence but also the ability to listen, unite, and inspire confidence among the people.

“To lead Delta successfully, one must embrace humility and seek wisdom constantly. It is through this that we can sustain the trust and goodwill of our people,” he added.

He concluded by expressing deep appreciation to members of the Advisory Council for their unwavering support and dedication, assuring them of his administration’s resolve to build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Delta State.

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