Delta Gov Advocates Inclusive Governance As Path To National Unity, Sustainable Development 

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LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for the adoption of inclusive governance across Nigeria, describing it as a critical pathway to strengthening national unity and sustainable development.

He made the call on Wednesday while delivering a lecture titled “Inclusive Governance and National Unity: Lessons from Delta State for a More United Nigeria” at the annual lecture series of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos.

The governor said Nigeria’s diversity demands a governance model that ensures representation, fairness, and participation for all groups, particularly marginalized communities.

Oborevwori highlighted Delta State’s governance model as a working template, anchored on his administration’s MORE Agenda of Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

According to him, inclusive governance in the state has translated into equitable infrastructure development, expanded healthcare access, and balanced educational investments across the three senatorial districts.

He noted that over 2.7 million residents are enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme, while major infrastructure projects such as the Effurun-Warri flyovers and rural road networks are designed to promote economic integration beyond ethnic lines.

The governor also emphasized youth empowerment and social inclusion, revealing that over 300,000 persons have benefited from various state programmes targeting skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and employment.

He added that policies such as the Widows Welfare Scheme and support for vulnerable groups demonstrate the administration’s commitment to socio-economic inclusivity, stressing that opportunities in Delta State are extended to both indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

Addressing national issues, Oborevwori commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking bold economic decisions, including fuel subsidy removal and floating of the naira, which he said were necessary for long-term economic recovery.

He argued that stronger financial capacity at the sub-national level has enabled states and local governments to execute impactful development projects, thereby fostering inclusive growth.

He further called for deliberate efforts to build a shared national identity through education, media, and youth-focused initiatives, urging stakeholders to promote Nigeria’s cultural diversity as a unifying strength rather than a source of division.

The governor proposed the institutionalisation of every ten years national conference involving government, traditional rulers, civil society, and other stakeholders to review progress on inclusivity and national cohesion.

Oborevwori concluded that national unity must be built from the grassroots through inclusive policies at state and local government levels, stressing that equitable development and social cohesion across Nigeria’s federating units would significantly reduce tensions and strengthen the country’s collective identity.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, described the centenary celebration of the Yoruba Tennis Club as a remarkable milestone, noting that attaining 100 years of continuous relevance is no small feat for any institution.

He commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his development efforts in Delta State and welcomed all the guests from Delta State. He expressed confidence in their contributions to discussions on inclusive governance and national unity.

Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa thanked the organizers for the opportunity to attend the gathering and thanked Governor Oborevwori for honouring the invitation of the club.

Chairman of the Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Olawunmi Gasper, welcomed guests with pride and a deep sense of history as the club marks milestones toward its centenary.

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