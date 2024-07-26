Protest: Majority Of Politicians Already Fleeing From Nigeria-Activist Alleged

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Nigerian activist, Comrade Israel Joe, has alleged that many politicians have made plans to leave the country ahead of the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1.

He stated that the leaders are the cause of the problems in Nigeria but would be taught a lesson by the hungry masses.

According to him, there would be anger in the nation until hunger is addressed.

“All the politicians in Nigeria are scared of protest. National Assembly have taken a break. Majority of the politicians have booked their flight out of the country all before 1st of August,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“The leaders are the cause of the problems they are running away from. A lot of youth leaders have come out to denounce and distanced themselves from the protest but they can’t even get close to the venue of any protest ground.





“The hungry Nigerians would teach them a lesson. They can only be in their houses observing from afar because make who get mind come stop the anger in the youths.





“Until hunger is addressed, anger is inevitable in Nigeria. The leaders are not aware that Nigerians have gotten to the biblical point of “If I perish I perish”

Tori news

