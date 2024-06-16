Tight For Eagles To Pick World Cup Ticket-Christian Obodo

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta born footballer and Former Nigeria International midfielder Christian Obodo has admitted that the chances of the Super Eagles picking a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada is very slim.

After an underwhelming performance on Match day 3 and 4 that saw the coach Finidi George –led side securing just a point following a 1-1 home draw against South Africa before that shock 2-1 loss to Republic of Benin on Monday, three-point Super Eagles are now fourth on the log in Group C where Rwanda, South Africa and Benin are jointly in pole position with seven points.

Though the super Eagles are still in with a chance should they win their remaining six matches, the former Fiorentina player said the situation is precarious.

“It’s a tight situation for us and it would be incredible if Nigeria fail to pick the ticket to the 2026 World Cup,” the 40-year-old Obodo said on Brila fm. “It is going to be shame on us but it is a difficult situation because everybody wants to go to the World Cup.”

He said it was unthinkable that the Super Eagles would be struggling in a group hitherto considered a fair one.

“I didn’t know we were going to find ourselves in such a messy situation with the kind of players we have,” he continued. “And all of them did well with their various clubs . I don’t think the players are happy over the situation and I don’t think the coach is happy too because it is a dent on his own reputation. “

The next round of qualifying matches will be played in March 2025 when the Super Eagles first play away to group leaders Rwanda before hosting bottom team Zimbabwe.

The Nation

