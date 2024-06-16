1 2 3 4 5
Tight For Eagles To Pick World Cup Ticket-Christian Obodo

LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta born footballer and Former  Nigeria International  midfielder Christian Obodo has admitted that  the chances of the Super Eagles picking a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada  is very slim.

After an underwhelming performance on  Match day 3 and 4  that saw the coach Finidi George –led side  securing just a point  following a 1-1 home draw against South Africa before that shock 2-1 loss to Republic of  Benin on Monday,  three-point Super Eagles are now fourth  on the log  in Group C  where Rwanda,   South Africa and  Benin are jointly in pole position with seven points.

Though the super Eagles  are still in with a chance  should  they  win their  remaining six matches, the former  Fiorentina player  said  the situation is precarious.

“It’s a tight situation for us  and it would be incredible if Nigeria fail  to pick the ticket to the  2026 World Cup,” the 40-year-old Obodo  said on Brila fm. “It is going to be shame on us  but  it is a difficult situation because everybody wants to go to the World Cup.”

He said it was unthinkable  that the Super Eagles  would be  struggling in a   group hitherto considered  a fair one.
“I didn’t know we were going  to find  ourselves in such a messy situation with the kind of players we have,” he  continued. “And all of them did well with their various clubs . I don’t think the players  are happy over the situation and I don’t think the coach is happy too because it is a dent on his own reputation. “

The  next round of qualifying matches will be played in March 2025 when the Super Eagles first play away to  group leaders Rwanda  before hosting  bottom team Zimbabwe.

