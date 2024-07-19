Delta: One Dead, 18 Hospitalised As Explosion Rocks Oil Rig At Escravos

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One person is feared dead, and no fewer than 18 staff of Brittania-U Company have been hospitalized following an explosion that rocked its FSO (MT ULTIMATE) rig at Escravos, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that further fatalities were averted as the injured victims were swiftly rescued by personnel from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) at Escravos in Delta.

Although the cause of the inferno has yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, a source disclosed that 19 people were involved in the tragic incident.

The source added that one of the victims died in the process, while the rescued victims are receiving treatment at the Central Hospital, Warri.

“Nineteen people were involved in the explosion that rocked the FSO MT ULTIMATE rig owned and operated by Brittania-U Company.

“One of the victims died, while the other 18 were rescued and taken to the Central Hospital, Warri, for medical attention,” the source said.

Brittania-U is an indigenous integrated company that delivers energy services through exploration and production, subsurface engineering, and consultancy.

The oil outfit operates Oil Mining Lease (OML) 90 in Ogulagha Community in Forcados, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta.

The indigenous oil company has five vessels in its fleet, including Brittania-U (an FSO), Brittania-U (a barge), and Brittania-U (a tugboat), among others.

The Brittania-U barge and tugboat are used to convey about 40,000 barrels of crude oil bi-weekly from its production facilities in Forcados to the Chevron Tank Farm in Escravos.

Nigeria Tribune

