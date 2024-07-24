Asaba, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri  Listed Among Cities Ready For Nationwide Hunger Protest

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State towns of Asaba, Sapele, Ughelli and Warri have been listed among cities that are ready and strategise for the nationwide hunger protest coming uu in August.

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (ACC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election who made the disclosure identified cities set to participate in the planned nationwide protest scheduled to begin in August.

In a post titled “Days of Rage” on his verified X handle, Sowore confirmed that protest coordinators are prepared for action in cities include Abia (Aba, Umuahia), Adamawa (Mubi, Yola), Akwa Ibom (Uyo), Anambra (Awka, Onitsha), and Benue (Makurdi, Gboko). Other locations are Borno (Biu, Maiduguri), Cross River (Calabar),) Ebonyi (Abakaliki), Edo (Benin City, Auchi), Taraba (Jalingo) and Yobe (Damaturu), Zamfara (Gusau, Laura Namoda).

This announcement comes amid growing online chatter about a planned nationwide protest on August 1, as Nigerians express frustration over the country’s economic hardships. Sowore’s post suggests a coordinated effort to mobilize citizens across various states and cities. The protest aims to bring attention to the country’s challenges and demand action from the government. With the list of cities growing, the protest is expected to be a significant show of solidarity among Nigerians demanding change.

