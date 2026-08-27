Oborevwori Congratulates Deltans At 35, Says State’s Shining Era Is Here

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LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Deltans as the state marks its 35th creation anniversary, assuring citizens that the state has entered a new era of sustainable growth, development and prosperity.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, described the anniversary as a significant milestone in the history of Delta State, noting that the journey of the past 35 years had been defined by resilience, unity and the collective efforts of its people.

Oborevwori commended past leaders, traditional rulers, relogious leaders, civil servants, private sector players and all Deltans for their contributions to the growth and development of the state since its creation on August 27, 1991.

He said his administration remained committed to building on the achievements of previous governments through people-oriented policies, infrastructural renewal, economic expansion and inclusive governance.

According to the Governor, the ongoing transformation across the state was a reflection of his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy and creating opportunities for all Deltans.

He urged citizens to remain united and continue to support government’s development agenda, assuring that Delta’s best years were ahead.

“Today, as we celebrate 35 years of our dear state, we are reminded of the sacrifices, dedication and vision of those who have contributed to making Delta what it is today. The shining era of Delta State is here, and together we will build a future of greater possibilities,” he said.

The Governor wished Deltans at home and abroad a happy anniversary celebration, while calling for renewed commitment to peace, unity and collective responsibility in advancing the state.

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