Obasanjo To Chair Asaba Massacre Memorial Remembrance Day As Asagba Marks 2nd Coronation Anniversary

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LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to chair the Asaba Massacre Memorial Remembrance Day of activities marking 2nd Coronation Anniversary of the Asagba of Asaba, HRM, Prof Epiphany Azinge, SAN.

The six-day celebration, scheduled for October 2 to 7, 2026, will feature project commissioning, cultural activities, a thanksgiving service and a grand reception, before culminating in the memorial programme on October 7.

Ogbueshi Dr Jude Mgbeze, Private Secretary to the Asagba and Secretary, Coronation Anniversary Committee, disclosed this Tuesday while outlining the programme in Asaba.

He said, “October 7th is the Asaba Memorial Remembrance Day. This event marks the conclusion of the coronation anniversary. Former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is expected as Chairman of the Occasion, alongside the State Governor as Chief Host.

“We are expecting him on October 7th for the Asaba Massacre Memorial Day.”

Mgbeze said the anniversary would also provide an opportunity to showcase projects executed by the monarch during his two years on the throne.

According to him, “October 2nd is project commissioning. His Royal Majesty has built numerous projects for the city, including a cemetery and a primary school in Akwuose area of Asaba.

“He has also beautified Ogbeke Square into a modern relaxation and tourist spot and upgraded the Kainebisi Roundabout, the former traffic light junction, under sponsorship of Providus Bank.

He added that the Asagba was constructing a 1,000-capacity event centre at the permanent Asaba Palace ground for community use.

“On October 3rd, there will be the conferment of the Olinzele title on the Desert Warrior, Chief Newton Jibunoh, who is already the Nna Obodo of Akwukwu-Igbo, in honour of his significant contributions to Asaba,” Mgbeze said.

He said October 4 would feature a Thanksgiving Mass at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, West End, while the official coronation anniversary reception would hold on October 5 at the new event centre.

“October 6th is the cultural parade at the permanent palace ground to mark the official opening and ongoing operational use of the site,” he added.

Chairman of the anniversary committee, Chief Amb. Charles Onianwa, Ikukuoma Asaba, said the celebration was designed to honour the monarch for his achievements.

He highlighted, “The people of Asaba felt it wise to honour the Asagba of Asaba, whose achievements over the past two years have been unmatched.

“He has taken bold steps for the good of Asaba and its people. We are holding this celebration to express our gratitude and say, ‘Thank you, Nna Agu, for all you have done.”

Palace Secretary and Ihonor of Asaba, Chief P.N.C. Ndili, said a large turnout was expected.

“For all the scheduled events, we are expecting a large turnout from everyone within the Asaba community and beyond. No restrictions,” he said.

Chief Victor Nwosa, Awulika Asaba, urging residents to support the monarch, said, “He has done so much for Asaba within this short period. So we are encouraging him to do more.”

Mgbeze also highlighted the monarch’s gender-inclusive approach, saying women now participate in the Asaba-in-Council and are recognised as chiefs in their own right.

“He has raised the status of women in Asaba. First, he has made them proper chiefs on their own. Whether your husband is a chief or not, if you are good enough, he makes you a chief,” he said.

Vanguard

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