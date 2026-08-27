Man Allegedly Strangles Wife To Death In Sapele, Flees

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LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man simply identified as Favour has reportedly strangled his wife, Blessing Oghwoghwo, a mother of two little boys, to death and fled the crime scene in the Okirigbagha area in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the fleeing suspect asked his deceased wife, who sells provisions for money, but she refused, and it led to an argument between them.

The suspect reportedly then beat and strangled his wife until she dropped dead. Sensing that she had died and that his neighbours were coming for him, he quickly fled the scene, leaving behind their two little boys aged 5 and 3 respectively.

However, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, is yet to respond to messages requesting confirmation of the report by our reporter.

DailyPost

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