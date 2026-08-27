Onyeme, Ibori, Okowa, Emir Of Zazzau, Others Grace Oborevwori’s Son’s Marriage

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LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The political and business elite of Delta State on Wednesday converged in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area, as the son of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Innocent, traditionally married Tobore Arigbodi, daughter of prominent businessman and Managing Director of Librod Energy Limited, Chief Brodericks Arigbodi.

The colourful ceremony, held at the Arigbodi family’s country home, was conducted in accordance with Urhobo customs and traditions, bringing together prominent political leaders, business executives, traditional stakeholders and other dignitaries from across the state and beyond.

Among those who graced the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme; former governors of the state, Chief James Ibori and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Senator Ede Dafinone, the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, Hon. Francis Waive, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; and Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chiedu Ebie.

Also present were prominent businessmen, including Chief Victor Egukawhore, Chief Eta Enahoro, Chief Tunde Smooth, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Chief Tony Oboroh, Chief John Oguma, as well as members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Commissioners, local government council chairmen, other top government functionaries, politicians and other dignitaries.

The ceremony offered a colourful display of Urhobo culture, with both families formally celebrating the union of their children amid music, dancing and traditional rites.

Governor Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, parents of the bride, Chief Brodericks Arigbodi and his wife, were visibly elated as they received guests and exchanged pleasantries with dignitaries who turned out to celebrate with the families.

The atmosphere became even more lively with a performance by Port Harcourt-based ace musician, Duncan Mighty, who entertained guests with his popular songs.

The gathering, which cut across political, business and social circles, underscored the strong relationships and goodwill enjoyed by the Oborevwori and Arigbodi families.

Guests at the ceremony prayed for the newly married couple, wishing them a fruitful union, peace and enduring happiness as they begin their journey together.

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