Urbobo Association In USA Donates Medical Equipment Worth Millions To Eku Baptist Hospital, Ughelli General Hospital

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LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, USA, has donated essential medical equipment worth millions of Naira to Eku Baptist Hospital, Eku, and Ughelli General Hospital, Ughelli, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery in Urhobo land.

At Eku Baptist Hospital, the Urhobo Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, USA presented an Infant Incubator with Humidifier to the Pediatric Ward, Neonatal Unit.

According to the Association, the equipment will provide a controlled environment for premature, low-birth-weight and critically ill newborns by regulating temperature and humidity, both critical for survival and recovery.

The group said the donation is expected to improve the quality of neonatal services at the hospital.

The Consultant Family Physician at Eku Baptist Hospital, Dr. Christian Ojeogwu, who received the Infant Incubator with Humidifier alongside members of the hospital’s management team and leadership of the Pediatric Ward, thanked the donors for the gesture.

“This equipment will upscale our efficiency and assist in reducing mortality of preterm infants.”_

At Ughelli General Hospital, the Association donated a Tonometer with Motorized Instrument Table to the Optometry/Ophthalmology Department.

The group stated that the tonometer will enable accurate measurement of intraocular pressure, which is vital for early detection, diagnosis and management of glaucoma and other eye diseases.

The motorized table, they said, will enhance patient comfort and support efficient clinical examinations.

The Medical Director of Ughelli General Hospital, Dr. Onoriode Christiana Umolo, together with the hospital’s management and the leadership of the Optometry/Ophthalmology Department, received the equipment.

The Medical Director described the gesture as soul lifting for the hospital and patients alike, stressing that the automated equipment would speed up the rate at which patients are attended to.

“This donation is very timely and will greatly improve our service delivery to patients.”she stated.

The President of Urhobo Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, USA, Mrs. Agatha Onome Osagie-Erese, said the donations reflect the Association’s ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare institutions serving the Urhobo Nation.

She said the group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare and development of the Urhobo people through humanitarian initiatives, healthcare interventions, educational support and community development.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, Mr. Efe Dick Duvwarovwo, the leadership appreciated members and supporters whose contributions made the projects possible.

The Association noted that the latest donations build on its previous healthcare interventions, including the provision of solar power systems to healthcare facilities in Delta State.

The hospital managements of both Eku Baptist Hospital and Ughelli General Hospital expressed appreciation for the gesture.

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