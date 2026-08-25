NRC Report  Identifies Why Warri-Itakpe Train Derailed

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LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has identified a possible sudden wheel or bogie defect as a potential primary factor in the June 8, 2026 derailment of the Warri-Itakpe Train Service in Delta State.

The corporation also said the possible manner of brake application may have contributed to the severity of the accident, stressing that both remain working hypotheses pending the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation.

According to the NRC’s preliminary report, the train was approaching the Outer Home signal of the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station in Owa-Oyibu, Agbor, when the incident occurred.

The train had departed Itakpe with 482 people on board, comprising 442 passengers and 40 operational personnel. Five coaches, one locomotive and a power car derailed, with three coaches and the power car overturning.

The incident left four people dead, including three adults and one child, while 64 others were injured. Most of those injured were treated and discharged within 72 hours.

The NRC said its investigation found no evidence of track vandalism, noting that the railway points were intact.

However, the corporation stressed that its findings are preliminary, while an independent investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is ongoing.

The NRC said the track has been restored, but train operations will only resume after a detailed safety audit of the track and equipment is completed.

Lagos Television

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