Omo-Agege’s Aide Slams Delta Commissioner  For Dismissing  Attack On  NDC Supporters, Campaign Venue

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LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Special Adviser, Strategy and Communications to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Mr Godwin Anaughe has slamed Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads and Public Information), Mr. Charles Aniagwu for dismissing alleged attack on Omo-Agege’s supporters and campaign venue.

Anaughe in a statement described as troubling for Aniagwu to go on air in Arise News to dismiss such an attack where people were wounded and property destroyed by armed men as ‘campaign strategy’

“When people gather peacefully for a political meeting and end up attacked by armed men, when they’re injured, and their campaign venue is later invaded and torn apart, the right response from a government official is to condemn it, investigate it, and reassure the public. Not turn the victims into a talking point,” he argued.

While revealing what happened, Anaughe recalled, “On August 13, during our ward-to-ward engagement in Usiefrun, Ughelli South Local Government Area, armed men attacked members of our political family who had gathered to receive us. Six people were injured. Several needed hospital treatment.

“Then on August 21, more than 50 armed men allegedly stormed and destroyed the venue we’d prepared for a campaign meeting in Uvwie. Witnesses say the group’s alleged leader, Emmanuel Erube, threatened that Senator Omo-Agege would be killed if he showed up for campaign activities in the area.”

He stated that what happened was not abstract because people were injured, campaign venue wrecked, adding that these allegations deserve a real, impartial investigation and not a shrug.

“We’re calling for an immediate investigation, in line with Nigerian law, into Emmanuel Erube and everyone alleged to have taken part in these attacks. If the evidence points to criminal responsibility, those responsible should be prosecuted. We’re also calling for a full investigation into the threats against Senator Omo-Agege, and into whether anyone directed, financed, or facilitated the attacks.

“We’re not interested in a political mud fight, and we won’t be talked out of demanding accountability. The people of Delta State have a right to take part in politics without fear or intimidation. They deserve a government that takes political violence seriously — no matter which party it touches.

“Until these incidents are properly investigated and the public gets real answers, no press appearance, campaign slogan, or road commissioning is going to make the underlying questions go away,” Anaughe stated.

He argued that Aniagwu missed the point by claiming that Senator Omo-Agege has no message, stressing that for months, the former Senate President has been going from ward to ward across Delta Central, meeting NDC members, supporters, and voters, laying out his programme directly to the people.

Hear him, “As for Mr. Aniagwu’s claim that Senator Omo-Agege “has no message” — that misses the point entirely. For months, he has been going from ward to ward across Delta Central, meeting NDC members, supporters, and voters, laying out his programme directly to the people. That’s what a campaign is supposed to look like: ideas, engagement, and letting voters decide. Not violence. Not denial.

“And honestly, that message is landing — that’s the part nobody in government wants to say out loud. A Commissioner doesn’t go on national television to complain that a candidate “has no message” unless that message is already doing damage.”

He stated that Senator Omo-Agege has also raised pointed questions about how public funds have been managed under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori including more than ?4 trillion alleged to have come into the state, reportedly the largest sum any Governor in Delta State’s history has received.

He maintained that Deltans deserve a straight answer on where that money went, not a lecture on messaging from a government sitting on that kind of revenue.

“If the government disagrees with Omo-Agege’s policies, fine, challenge them openly. What it shouldn’t do is dodge allegations of violence against his supporters by turning the conversation into a debate about whether he has a platform.

“Then there’s the Emevor-Orogun Road. Deltans have heard this one before. Okowa promised it. Oborevwori promised it too. It’s one of the oldest lines in Delta Central politics, and it always resurfaces the moment Omo-Agege raises hard questions about mismanagement. Finish the road — people need it. But a construction project isn’t a shield against allegations of political violence.

“No government gets to point at a road with one hand while armed men roam free with the other. Development and security aren’t a trade-off. Deltans shouldn’t have to accept one in place of the other.

“A road doesn’t erase an attack. A construction project doesn’t answer for injured citizens. A television interview isn’t a substitute for an investigation. And a government that keeps acting otherwise is telling Deltans exactly what it’s willing to sacrifice for political convenience.

“Calling Delta State “peaceful” while our supporters are still recovering from an armed attack, and our campaign venue lies in ruins, isn’t just inaccurate — it’s insulting. To the injured. To their families. To every Deltan being asked to nod along.

“If people can be attacked simply for showing up to a political meeting, that should worry everyone — regardless of party. We owe the victims more than talk. We owe them answers.

“One more thing worth saying plainly: Mr. Aniagwu never denied either attack happened. He couldn’t — because they did. Instead of condemnation, Deltans got deflection. And when the response to “our people were attacked, and I was marked for death” is “he’s just seeking attention,” you know the conversation has shifted — away from Omo-Agege, and toward whatever the government would rather not answer,” he stated.

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