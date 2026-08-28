Air Peace Diverts Lagos-Asaba Flight Back To Lagos Over Poor Visibility

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LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)=Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has diverted a flight from Lagos to Asaba back to Lagos due to poor visibility around the runway in Asaba.

The airline’s spokesperson, Mr Osifo-Whiskey Efe, said in a statement that the development disrupted the flight and would delay other flights across its operating network.

The statement reads: “We wish to inform you that Air Peace flight P47860, scheduled to operate from Lagos to Asaba, diverted to Lagos due to poor visibility around the runway in Asaba.

“This unforeseen development has disrupted the flight, and other flights across our operating network will be delayed.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and assure you that the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority and guide for every operational decision we make.”

Vanguard

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